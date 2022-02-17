WATERVILLE - Douglas County has created a Public Defender District to handle defense for superior court cases.
Douglas County commissioners approved an ordinance to create the internal department. The county previously contracted with outside firms to provide legal representation to defendants. The contracts will continue to be used for district court cases.
“The Douglas County Board of Commissioners believe that both defendants and taxpayers will be served more effectively by providing these services directly as the county continues to experience growth,” county officials stated. “Douglas County takes seriously its duty to provide representation to every citizen, without regard to ability to pay, and establishing a Public Defender District allows for additional oversight and efficiency in fulfilling this commitment.
The new county Office of Public Defender will be overseen by an appointed public defender and will employ two full-time attorneys and two support staff.
A selection committee will be convened to select and recommend and public defender to county commissioners.