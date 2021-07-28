EAST WENATCHEE - Douglas County is offering residents a chance to dispose of household hazardous waste for free on Aug. 14.
The collection event is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at East Wenatchee City Hall, located at 271 Ninth St. NE. The event is for Douglas County residents only and proof of residency is required.
Paint thinners, solvents, cleaning products, weed/bug killers, insecticides, lawn fertilizers, contaminated motor oil, brake fluid, swimming pool or hobby chemicals, oil based paints, propane, helium, batteries, fluorescent lamps and sharps will be accepted.
Items that will not be accepted include latex paint, agricultural, commercial or medical waste, or containers larger than five gallons, as well as fuel, explosives and leaking containers.
Products should be kept in their original containers for disposal.
The event is sponsored by the Douglas County Solid Waste Programs and the state Department of Ecology.