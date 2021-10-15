WENATCHEE - A suspected drunk driver is accused of crashing into several vehicles before plowing into a home Thursday evening in Wenatchee.
The 22-year-old suspect was driving a 2020 Toyota Tacoma on South Mission Street when he struck six parked cars at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Wenatchee police say the man then swerved and crashed into an unoccupied home that is being renovated.
Wenatchee police say no injuries were reported and all six vehicles that were struck were unoccupied.
The driver, whose name was not released, was arrested for DUI and is likely to face other charges.