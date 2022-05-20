OKANOGAN — A 39-year-old man was ejected from his pickup truck during a rollover crash early Friday morning on state Route 20 south of Okanogan.
Okanogan resident Levi E. Skinner was driving a 2006 Dodge Ram west on SR 20 at about 2:30 a.m. He reportedly drove across the centerline and off the highway, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The pickup truck rolled down an embankment, ejecting Skinner. State troopers say he was not wearing a seatbelt.
The pickup truck continued and struck a parked vehicle.
Skinner was taken to Mid Valley Hospital before be transferred to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.
The state patrol continues to investigate the crash.