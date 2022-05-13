SNOQUALMIE PASS — An Ellensburg man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after colliding with a semi-truck that had lost control on a snowy Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass.
Joseph Stygar, a 59-year-old Marysville man, was driving a semi-truck west on I-90 when he lost control. The semi jackknifed and came to a stop blocking three of the four lanes, according to the state patrol.
The semi was then struck by a 2014 Ford Focus, driven by a 34-year-old Ellensburg man. He was taken to Overlake Hospital for his injuries.
Stygar was not hurt in the wreck. The state patrol determined he was driving too fast for road conditions.
Westbound I-90 was closed for more than three hours.