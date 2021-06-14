CHELAN COUNTY - A driver reportedly tried to take a fire district’s command vehicle in an attempt to flee after his car caught fire Saturday night on Highway 97.
Chelan Fire and Rescue responded about 11:15 p.m. Saturday for a car fully-engulfed in flames on Highway 97, near milepost 240. The fire had also spread to brush just off the highway.
Firefighters were able to stop the brush fire and continued to work on the car fire when the driver, reportedly intoxicated, was found in the driver’s seat of a command vehicle.
A Chelan County deputy was able to apprehend the driver before he was able to leave, according to firefighters.
The name of the driver was not released.