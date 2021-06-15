EAST WENATCHEE - A suspected impaired driver was reportedly caught driving a stolen car during an arrest last week in Wenatchee
Wenatchee police say the car had been reported stolen in May from the 500 block of Second Street in East Wenatchee.
The driver, identified as Adrian Dillard was arrested during a traffic stop last week. He was booked into jail for possession of a stolen vehicle, DUI and driving with a suspended license, according to Wenatchee police.
Police reportedly found narcotics and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.
Wenatchee police say there has been an “huge increase” in vehicle thefts over the past month. Police are reminding residents to lock car doors and remove any valuables.