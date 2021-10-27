OLYMPIA - Drivers in Washington can begin using studded tires for the winter season beginning Nov. 1.
Studded tires are allowed in the state from Nov. 1 to March 31. WSDOT continues to encourage drivers to consider another option including stud-free, winter tread traction tires as its estimated studded tires cause between $20 million and $29 million in damage to state-owned roads each year.
“(Stud-free, winter tread traction tires) is different than an all-season tire, is legal year-round and does not cause the same roadway damage as studded tires,” WSDOT officials stated.
WSDOT crews are already planning for winter storms but say ongoing staffing challenges will mean some areas will not see the traditional 24-hour service. WSDOT says some roads will not be plowed as often, and compact snow and ice will remain on the road longer than a typical winter, especially during large or long-lasting storms.
“Our crews work hard to keep roads clear, but we also need the public’s help to keep traffic moving during winter weather,” said WSDOT Maintenance Operations Manager James Morin. “Most pass closures are due to preventable spinouts or crashes with vehicles going too fast or not having proper winter equipment.”
Transportation officials offered tips on winter driving:
- Drive for conditions – slower speeds, slower acceleration.
- Check to see if you have traction tires.
- Do not use cruise control.
- Four-wheel and all-wheel vehicles do not stop or steer better on ice.
- Leave extra room between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you. And remember, the larger the vehicle, the longer the stopping distance.
- Slow down when approaching intersections, off-ramps, bridges, or shady spots.
- If you find yourself behind a snowplow, slow down and give the plow a little extra room.
- Slow down and be extra cautious near the chain-up and removal areas. There are often people out of their vehicles.