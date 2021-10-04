OMAK - Three people were injured in a DUI-related crash Sunday morning on Highway 97 near Omak.
Robert J. Hahn, an 18-year-old Omak man, was driving a 1997 Toyota RAV4 south on Highway 97 when he reportedly drove off the road to the left, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The SUV then rolled, and came to rest on the driver’s side about 20 feet down an embankment off the northbound shoulder.
Hahn and his two passengers, a 21-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, were all injured and taken to Mid Valley Hospital for treatment.
The state patrol reported Hahn was driving impaired. He’s expected to be charged with DUI and no valid driver’s license.