WENATCHEE - A dumpster fire led to damage to the Liberty Theater in Wenatchee Tuesday night.
Wenatchee police told our news partner Newsradio 560 KPQ that firefighters responded about 9:20 p.m. to the alley behind the theater on South Mission Street. The dumpster fire had extended into a door and was working up a back wall. Overhead wires were also damaged before the fire was extinguished.
No injuries were reported in the fire.
Wenatchee police say the fire is being investigated as a potential arson. A camera is situated in the alley and police are working to obtain video.
Anyone with information is asked to call RiverCom at 509-663-9911.