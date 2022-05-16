WENATCHEE — Electric scooters will be available to rent in Wenatchee starting this week as part of a pilot program.
The city has partnered with the company Bird to bring in the e-scooter program. Bird is deploying 80 to 100 e-scooters this week.
“Wenatchee is committed to exploring new modes of transportation that meet our community’s unique needs,” said Wenatchee Public Works Director Rob Jammerman. “The one-year pilot program with Bird will allow the community to experience e-scooters while gaining valuable feedback on alternative modes of transit.”
E-scooters can be activated through Bird’s free mobile app. Riders must be 18 and older and have a valid driver’s license.