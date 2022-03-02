EAST WENATCHEE — The East Wenatchee City Council is considering banning the sale and discharge of fireworks.
Following a public hearing Tuesday night, the city council voted 4-3 to request the mayor direct staff to prepare an ordinance prohibiting fireworks sale and use for Fourth of July and New Year’s. The council also voted to have staff prepare an ordinance only banning fireworks sales and use for Fourth of July.
The council will further discuss and vote on the two ordinances at a future council meeting.
The city’s police chief, fire chief and fire marshal have all spoke in favor of a fireworks ban.
The city council also tabled an ordinance that would give the mayor the authority to ban fireworks under certain conditions including drought and extreme wildfire danger.