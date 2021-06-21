BENTON COUNTY - An East Wenatchee man was injured in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon on state Route 240 in Benton County.
Jesse A. Salmon, 45, was riding a 1998 Harley-Davidson east on SR 240, near milepost 41, when he reportedly lost control of the bike, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The motorcycle ended up collided with the guardrail.
Salmon was taken by ambulance to Kadlec Medical Center in Richland for his injuries.
The state patrol cited Salmon for wheels off the roadway and no insurance.