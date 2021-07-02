EAST WENATCHEE - East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford says the city will not be issuing an emergency fireworks ban during the Fourth of July weekend.
“The city has conferred with the Douglas County Fire Marshal and after review of the fire district’s consideration of risk, based on state guidance, the city will not order an emergency ban of fireworks this year,” Crawford stated.
The city is urging residents to use caution if discharging personal fireworks and is encouraging people to consider celebrating the Fourth of July by watching the professional fireworks display on Saturday.
“The festival activities that take place in Walla Walla Point Park, such as food vendors and live music, have been canceled due to the heat,” Crawford stated. “The fireworks will still go on and can be viewed from many vantage points along the trail or from community observation locations.”
Grant County commissioners on Thursday also decided not to implement a temporary fireworks ban in unincorporated parts of the county. Commissioners did express interest for working with local officials in the future to create new plans for safe fireworks discharge.
Fire Marshal Nathan Poplawski earlier this week recommend a fireworks ban as the county is under “extreme fire danger.”