SPOKANE — An East Wenatchee-based naturopathic doctor has agreed to pay $16,500 to resolve allegations she improperly prescribed controlled substances.
Dr. Jacqueline Thomas, only authorized to prescribe two types of controlled substances as a naturopath: codeine and testosterone products, admitted to issuing 110 prescriptions for other controlled substances between December 2016 and September 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in eastern Washington. The drugs included narcotic opioid tramadol, sleep aids including Ambien and Lunesta, a sedative under the band name Lyrica and the diet drug phentermine.
Thomas ceased issuing the improper prescriptions after being contacted by the Drug Enforcement Administration.
As part of the settlement, Thomas has entered into a compliance agreement with the DEA to submit regular prescribing logs and to undertake additional corrective actions to ensure the conduct does not recur.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office says it does not appear any patients were seriously harmed by the improperly prescribed medications.