EAST WENATCHEE - Two suspects were arrested in connection to a string of thefts and vehicle prowls in the Wenatchee Valley.
East Wenatchee police responded Feb. 22 to a vehicle prowl in the 900 block of 11th Street Northeast. Police say the victim’s purse had been stolen and her credit card used at three businesses.
Police were able to obtain surveillance video from two businesses showing two different suspects purchasing items using the stolen card. Purchases totaled about $280.
On Feb. 26, police responded to a theft at the Buckle clothing store in the Wenatchee Valley Mall after a male suspect walked out with $720 worth of jeans. Employees followed the suspect to his vehicle and took pictures before the man left, according to Wenatchee police.
The next day, an officer was on an unrelated traffic stop in the Safeway parking lot when he noticed the suspected vehicle involved in the Buckle theft, as well as other thefts in Douglas County and in Wenatchee. A woman reportedly involved in the Feb. 22 credit card purchases, was seated in the vehicle and taken into custody. The male suspect, reportedly involved in the Buckle theft, attempted to run was but later located.
A search warrant was served on the suspects’ vehicle on Monday and police reportedly found evidence from six East Wenatchee cases and two out-of-area car prowls inside the vehicle. Police also located drug paraphernalia.
Police say the two suspects, whose names were not released, are believed to have ties to the Moses Lake area. East Wenatchee police continue to investigate.