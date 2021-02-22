EAST WENATCHEE - An East Wenatchee man is in jail in connection to an investigation into child pornography.
East Wenatchee police began investigating on Feb. 9 after the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force contacted officers for an alert of what was believed to be images depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, according to East Wenatchee police Chief Rick Johnson.
Detectives were able to identify the local IP address connected to the images.
A search warrant was served Friday morning at a residence in the 100 block of North Kansas Avenue. The suspect, identified as 18-year-old Tevyn Lee Valeson, was home at the time and taken into custody.
Investigators seized several electronic items and devices “capable of storing media” during the search.
Valeson was booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on 15 counts of possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. East Wenatchee police continue to investigate.