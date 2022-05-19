EAST WENATCHEE — An elementary school teacher with the Eastmont School District has been named a finalist for the Presidential Award for Excellence in Math and Science Teaching Award.
Veronique Paquette, a second grade science teacher at Kenroy Elementary, is one of four teachers in the state selected as a finalist for the national award. She was previously nominated for the award 2018, and was honored as the 2003 Washington State Teacher of the Year.
The finalists were selected by a statewide selection committee comprises of content area experts and award-winning teachers. The national committee will now determine awardees based on content mastery, use of instructional methods and assessments and leadership in education inside and outside the classroom.
National Awardees will travel to Washington, D.C. to attend a series of recognition events and will receive a certificate signed by the president as well as a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation. National winners are typically announced in the fall.
Since the award was established in 1983, 81 Washington educators have received the award.