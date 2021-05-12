EAST WENATCHEE - A 13-year-old Eastmont Junior High School student was contacted by police on Wednesday after reportedly posting a video on social media involving a firearm and then posting an “alarming comment.”
At about 8:14 a.m., East Wenatchee police receive a call that the male student had posted the video on social media the previous day, followed by a comment on his initial post. A second comment was then made indicating the first comment was not serious, according to East Wenatchee police.
Police responded to the student’s home where he and his parents were contacted. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office also responded to Eastmont Junior High School.
East Wenatchee police are working with the Eastmont School District and no criminal charges have been filed.