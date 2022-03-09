EAST WENATCHEE - The Eastmont School District and East Wenatchee police have partnered to bring a school resource officer to the district.
It’s been more than 10 years since the district and police department have partnered on a school resource officer program, according to Chief Rick Johnson.
Officer Ivy Jacobsen has been selected as the district’s school resource officer after a competitive selection process that included presentations from the candidates to school district administrators, security staff and the superintendent’s office.
Jacobsen joined the East Wenatchee Police Department after serving four years with the Bothell Police Department, where she was certified as a child forensic interview specialist and was named officer of the year in 2020. She is a field training officer and child car seat technician for East Wenatchee police.
Jacobsen will be completing 93 hours of school resource officer-specific training through June and will start working in the schools on March 28.