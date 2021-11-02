Last week, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit that named 19 poultry producers, accusing them of a wide-ranging illegal conspiracy to inflate and manipulate prices, rig contracts bids, and coordinate industry supplies reductions to maximize profits. The lawsuit also names an ag industry data reporting company that allegedly assisted in the conspiracy.
The 19 companies named in Ferguson’s lawsuit account for approximately 95 percent of the “broiler” chickens sold in the United States — a term for virtually all chicken produced for meat. Broiler chickens are used for everything from chicken breasts people purchase at the grocery store, to chicken nuggets and chicken sandwiches they buy at fast food restaurants.
An estimated 90 percent of Washington consumers — about 7 million Washingtonians — buy products derived from the chickens these companies produce. In addition, Washington businesses, colleges, hospitals and nursing homes were impacted by the companies’ illegal conduct.
“If you’ve eaten chicken in the last decade, this conspiracy touched your wallet,” Ferguson said. “This conspiracy cost middle-class and low-income Washington families more money to put food on their table. I will hold these companies accountable for the profits they illegally made off the backs of hardworking Washington families.”
The lawsuit accuses the companies of engaging in a variety of anti-competitive conduct to coordinate supply and manipulate pricing since at least 2008.
In addition to stopping the companies’ conduct, Ferguson is seeking restitution for Washington consumers and businesses and civil penalties. Ferguson asserts that Washington consumers and businesses overpaid millions of dollars for chicken due to the companies’ conduct. The companies also face millions in civil penalties over their violations.
Though there are several class action lawsuits nationwide related to the industry that have settled, Washington consumers and institutional purchasers like schools and hospitals are not included in these settlements and were ineligible to receive funds from them.
The companies named in the lawsuit are:
- Tyson Foods Inc.
- Pilgrim’s Pride Corp.
- Sanderson Farms Inc.
- Perdue Farms Inc.
- Koch Foods Inc.
- Foster Farms LLC
- Mountaire Farms Inc.
- Wayne Farms LLC
- Amick Farms LLC
- George’s Inc.
- Peco Foods Inc.
- House of Raeford Inc.
- Fieldale Farms Corp.
- Case Foods Inc.
- Mar-Jac Poultry
- Claxton Poultry Farms
- Simmons Foods Inc.
- O.K. Foods Inc.
- Harrison Poultry Inc.
Agri Stats, a company that collects industry data and publishes detailed weekly and monthly reports for the producers, is also included in the lawsuit.