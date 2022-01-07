LEAVENWORTH - The City of Leavenworth has requested aid from the Washington National Guard due to unprecedented and record-breaking snowfall.
Leavenworth Mayor Carl Florea has declared a disaster in the city, which received about three feet of snow in under 24 hours on Thursday. Some areas have received up to 48 inches of snow in the last 48 hours, “causing concern for life safety and structure stability,” city officials stated.
The emergency declaration allows the city to use local resources without going through the normal bidding process and is the first step to receiving state and federal emergency aid funding.
The city is also requesting aid from the National Guard to help with welfare checks, food delivery, snow cleanup and private driveway snow removal. Public Works Director Tom Wachholder is working with local contractors and services to provide emergency aid including snow storage and snow removal.
Public works has plowed the streets, at least to a single lane, and will be working to widen lanes. City Hall and the library are both closed on Friday.