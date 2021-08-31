WENATCHEE - All evacuations have been lifted for homes affected by the Rooster Comb Fire south of Wenatchee.
The fire burned about 88 acres after starting Sunday afternoon in the 2300 block of Methow Street. The fire is listed at 80 percent contained, as of Tuesday morning, and is expected to be fully-contained later in the day, according to Chelan County Fire District 1.
Roads previously closed due to fire activity will be reopened Tuesday afternoon. Command of the fire will also be turned back over to Fire District 1.
No structures were lost in the fire. The cause remains under investigation.
Fire District 1 officials are asking the public to use caution as conditions remain “very dry.”