WENATCHEE - Roughly 300 structures were under Level 3 evacuations Sunday evening south of Wenatchee due to the Rooster Comb Fire.
State mobilization was approved for the fire to bring in additional resources to help with the fire that started in the 2300 block of Methow Street. The fire is listed at 10 percent contained and has burned about 230 acres, according to Chelan County Fire District 1.
Fire activity was minimal overnight, leading to evacuation levels being lowered Monday morning. Level 2 evacuations remain for Methow Street from the intersection of Squilchuck Road to Crisand Lane, Okanogan Avenue from the sound end to Circle Street, Circle Street from Okanogan Avenue down to Appleatchee horse area and all of Pitcher Canyon Road.
A Type 3 incident management team arrived at the scene Monday morning. Crews are working Monday to secure fire lines with air support as needed.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.