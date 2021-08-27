CHELAN - All evacuation notices have been lowered to Level 1 for the Twenty-Five Mile Fire near Chelan.
The fire is listed at 11,167 acres and is now 24 percent contained, according to fire command. About 550 personnel are assigned to the fire.
All Level 2 and 3 evacuations have been lifted. Level 1 evacuations remain in place for First Creek and Granite Creek roads and South Lakeshore Road from Navarre Coulee junction north to roads end. South Lakeshore Road remains closed to the public.
A drone was used on Thursday to detect hot spots west of Fields Point Landing. Containment lines between Crescent Hill and Grouse Mountain are in place, and containment lines along the northern perimeter are expected to be completed Friday.
The Twenty-Five Mile Fire was first reported on Aug. 15, initially burning on the south shore of Lake Chelan. The cause of the fire is under investigation. One structure has been destroyed.