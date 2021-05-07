WENATCHEE - The U.S. Forest Service is proposing to raise fees and add new fees at certain recreation sites in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest and Tonasket Ranger District of the Colville National Forest.
The Forest Service is taking public comments through July 31 on the proposed changes.
Fee changes are being considered to allow the forest to continue to provide services, such as garbage collection and drinking water, and to provide “for the health and public safety expected by visitors at recreation sites,” Forest Service officials stated. The fees will also be used for large scale maintenance and improvement projects at sites where fees are collected.
“Raising fees will help offset the increased costs of maintenance at the sites,” said Forest Recreation Program Manager Suzanne Cable. “The last time fee increases occurred on recreation sites in the Okanogan-Wenatchee Forest was in 2010.”
Forest Service Staff will evaluation and present public comments to a citizen advisory committee, which will review all recommended fee changes before making recommendations to the Forest Service.
“Once approved, the dates the fee changes go into effect will vary,” Cable added. “We don’t plan to increase fees at all approved locations at the same time.
The proposal includes changing fees at more than 60 recreation sites including campgrounds, lookouts, trailheads and rental cabins, and establishing new fees at 25 sites. The full list of proposed changes can be found here:
“Recreation fees and money collected from overnight rentals and campgrounds is kept on the forest to operate and maintain these sites. Besides routine operation and maintenance, monies are used to chip away at major projects to reduce backlog maintenance, fix old or install new picnic tables and toilets, and more,” Cable said.
Comments on the proposed fees can be emailed to SM.FS.FeeProposal@usda.gov.