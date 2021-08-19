CHELAN - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has authorized the use of federal funds to help with firefighting costs for the Twenty-Five Mile Fire burning near Chelan.
FEMA Region 10 Acting Administrator Vince Maykovich approved the request for a federal Fire Management Assistance Grant on Monday, determining the fire “threatened to cause such destruction as would constitute a major disaster.”
This is the seventh Fire Management Assistant Grant approved in 2021 for help fight wildfires in Washington.
Grant funds can be used for equipment use, repair and replacement; mobilization and demobilization; and tools, materials and supplies.
About 770 structures are threatened by the fire, which has burned about 9,000 acres since starting Sunday and is zero percent contained. One structure has been destroyed in the fire. Crews are expecting moderate fire behavior Thursday, with gusty winds that have the potential to increase fire activity.