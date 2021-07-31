EAST WENATCHEE - A fight between two roommates and a son of one of the roommates led to a shot being fired during a struggle over a firearm on Friday in East Wenatchee.
East Wenatchee police responded about 4:20 p.m. to a report of multiple people fighting in the 200 block of Pace Drive near Costco. Witnesses also reported a shot being fired during the altercation.
Police determined the fight involved two roommates and another person. One roommate was being assaulted by the other two people and at one point, the victim says he was choked to the point of losing consciousness. The roommate, carrying a legally-owned firearm, displayed his gun in an attempt to stop the fight. A struggle over the weapon ensued and a shot was fired, striking the side of a mobile home trailer, according to East Wenatchee police.
One person fled the scene and has not been located. The two roommates remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation. A 60-year-old East Wenatchee resident was booked into jail for second-degree domestic violence assault.
A search warrant was served at the residence and police reportedly removed several firearms and ammunition, including the weapon involved in the fight.