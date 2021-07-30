CHELAN - Fire crews made quick work of a Friday morning brush fire near a structure in Chelan.
Chelan Fire and Rescue responded just before 9 a.m. to a brush fire in the 16400 block of South Lakeshore Road. The fire was found to be about 20 feet from a structure on the uphill side of Lakeshore Drive.
A second alarm was called to bring in additional resources, and Forest Service and state Department of Natural Resources also responded.
Chelan Fire and Rescue says the lack of wind helped keep the fire small and crews were able to catch it within feet of being out of reach of the water stream.
The fire was reportedly caused by an accidental spark from an excavator track. No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged.