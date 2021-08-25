CHELAN - The Twenty-Five Mile Fire near Chelan is up to 18 percent contained while some evacuations have been reduced.
The fire has burned more than 11,000 acres, according to incident command. More than 600 personnel are assigned to the fire.
Fire command has announced the evacuation level has been downgraded to Level 2 for South Lakeshore Drive. Level 3 evacuations remain for Granite Falls Road and First Creek Road. All roads in the Level 3 area are closed to the public.
Crews on Tuesday completed a containment line from Grouse Mountain west to Junior Point and from Junior Point to DP 50. Heavy equipment and crews continue to prepare fire lines to the south of the fire ahead of firing operations.
Along the southern and western edges, fire crews are also preparing for firing operations, looking at areas to the south of the fire near Slide Ridge and west toward Devils Backbone. On the northern perimeter, firefighters are improving lines, working south toward Angle Peak.
The Twenty-Five Mile Fire was sparked on Aug. 15 and the cause remains under investigation.