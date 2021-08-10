ENTIAT - The Moe Canyon Fire burning near Entiat is now 85 percent contained as all evacuation notices have been lifted.
The fire was sparked by lightning on Aug. 3 about 10 miles northwest of Entiat and has burned more than 160 acres, according to incident command.
Three engines monitored the fire overnight, the last night shift for firefighters assigned to the fire. Command of the blaze will be transferred back to local fire teams Tuesday evening as crews continue to mop-up and are expected to achieve full containment by Tuesday night.
About 71 personnel remain assigned to the fire as of Tuesday morning.
Recent cloud cover and favorable weather conditions allowed fire crews to build containment lines on both the north and south ends of the fire over the weekend.