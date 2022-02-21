WENATCHEE - A fourplex apartment building was damaged by fire Saturday morning in Wenatchee.
Chelan County Fire District 1 responded just before 9 a.m. Saturday, arriving to find two of the four units fully-involved in flames.
Occupants of the four units were able to evacuate and no injuries were reported.
The fire was knocked down just before noon.
Fire crews say two of the units were destroyed and the other two had water damage.
“The battalion chief advised they had a good save,” fire district public information officer Kay McKellar told our news partner Newsradio 560 KPQ. “The guys went through the attic and knocked it down in the attic and that kept it from going into the two units that just need up with water damage.”
Eight adults, one child and a dog lived in the fourplex. Occupants in two of the units were assisted with temporary housing by Red Cross. The two other households are staying with relatives, according to fire fighters.