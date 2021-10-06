WENATCHEE - The Chelan County Fire Marshal’s Office has determined August’s Rooster Comb Fire near Wenatchee was human-caused.
Fire Marshal Bob Plumb says a property owners in the 2300 block of Methow Street was cutting a metal culvert with a circular saw near dry grass. Sparks from the saw caused the grass to catch fire. The property is being developed and the property owner was working to create driveway access, requiring a ditch and culvert. No charges are expected against the property owner. The state Department of Natural Resources and Chelan County Fire District 1 could still seek restitution to recover the costs of fighting the fire.
The fire, which was started Aug. 29, put about 300 structures under Level 3 evacuations and led to state mobilization.
The fire burned about nearly 100 acres. No structures were lost.