WENATCHEE - The Wenatchee Police Department says fireworks are likely to blame for a fire Sunday night that damaged an apartment building.
The fire damaged 12 units at the Aspen Heights Condominiums on Antles Avenue. All occupants in the building were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.
The Wenatchee Fire Department told our news partner Newsradio 560 KPQ that the fire may have spread from nearby bushes to the apartment building.
Firefighters were able to keep the blaze from spreading to adjacent buildings.
“Many families and citizens were endangered by the fire,” Wenatchee police stated. “Please remember fireworks are illegal in Chelan County and in the City of Wenatchee, and one misplaced spark can quickly get out of control.”
Wenatchee police continue to investigate.