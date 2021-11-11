OLYMPIA – Instead of waiting in line on Black Friday this year, get out and cast a line at one of the many lakes the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is still stocking across the state.
Thousands of large trout, averaging 15 to 16 inches in length and weighing up to 3 pounds, can be found in lakes throughout Washington as part of WDFW’s annual fall stocking efforts.
“Fall is a great time to get out and fish your local lakes, and a peaceful alternative to the chaos of Black Friday shopping,” said Steve Caromile, inland fish program manager with WDFW. “It’s also a fun way to get outdoors with family and friends and create some holiday memories.”
Some of the lakes scheduled to be stocked before Black Friday (Nov. 26) this year include:
Battle Ground Lake and Klineline Pond in Clark County
Kress Lake in Cowlitz County
Cranberry Lake in Island County
Spencer Lake in Mason County
Fort Borst Park Pond and South Lewis County Park Pond in Lewis County
American and Tanwax Lake in Pierce County
Rowland Lake in Klickitat County
Black, Long, and Offut lakes in Thurston County
Gissberg Ponds, Tye Lake, and Ballinger Lake in Snohomish County
Green and Beaver lakes in King County
North Elton Pond in Yakima County
A handful of Eastern Washington lakes were also stocked earlier in the year and promise great fishing for Black Friday: Hatch and Williams lakes in Stevens County; Fourth of July Lake in Lincoln/Adams counties; and Hog Canyon Lake in Spokane County. Hatch, Williams and Hog Canyon lakes were each stocked with some larger fish.
“We work hard to offer year-round opportunity at lakes across the state, and we hope everyone gets a chance to enjoy some of the great fall fishing on tap this year,” Caromile said.
For up-to-date stocking information this fall and throughout the year, anglers should follow the department's weekly catchable trout stocking report at https://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/reports/stocking/trout-plants, where they can find reports on which lakes have been recently stocked.
Anglers 15 years and older must have a current Washington freshwater fishing license valid through March 31, 2022, to participate.
Licenses can be purchased online at https://fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov, or at hundreds of license vendors across the state. For details on license vendor locations, visit the WDFW website at https://wdfw.wa.gov/licenses/dealers.
