WENATCHEE — A food truck was destroyed by fire Monday morning in Wenatchee.
Chelan County Fire District 1 responded about 7 a.m. after reports of flames coming from the room of the El Tapatio food truck on Ferry Street and Crescent Street.
Fire officials told NewsRadio 560 KPQ that the fire possibly started in the cooking area. An employee was in the truck between 4:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. to get prep work done but did not do any cooking.
Firefighters say the employee was not present when the fire started.
No injuries were reported in the fire and the cause is under investigation.