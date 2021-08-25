BRIDGEPORT - Forensic lab tests have confirmed the identity of human remains found along a hillside in 2020 in Bridgeport.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office this week received the lab results from the Center For Human Identification, affiliated with the University of North Texas Health Science Center, confirming the identity of the skeletal remains as Roy L. Groeneveld.
Groeneveld was reported missing from a nearby home in 2010.
An individual picking asparagus found Groeneveld’s remains on April 19, 2020 in trees and brush on a hillside in the 2700 block of Tacoma Avenue.
The sheriff’s office has now closed the missing person case involving Groeneveld. Investigators say there was no foul play involved.