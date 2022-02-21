ELLENSBURG - A former Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office employee has been found guilty on 12 of the 13 charges against her, including attempted assault and kidnapping.
A jury found Kallee Ann Knudson guilty of:
- First-degree attempted assault
- First-degree attempted kidnapping
- Two counts of first-degree criminal solicitation to commit assault
- Two counts of first-degree criminal solicitation to commit kidnapping
- Possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver
- Residential burglary
- Making a false statement
- False Claims or proof
- First-degree theft
- First-degree criminal impersonation
A hung jury was declared for the most serious charge of first-degree attempted murder, according to court records.
Knudson’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 11.
Knudson was arrested in February 2019 after it was discovered by an Ellensburg police detective that Knudson had hired two men to break into her former friend’s home. Investigators say Knudson told the men to terrify the victim to the point she would fear for her life. Knudson also ordered the men to drug the victim “so that she would not remember what had occurred.”
Investigators also learned Knudson had fabricated a burglary report, claiming someone had broken into her home and stole a laptop and $1,000. Knudson told police she believed her ex-boyfriend was the suspect. Prosecutors say evidence showed Knudson was jealous of how close the victim had become with her ex and wanted to end her life.
On Feb. 5, 2019, police set up a sting that led Knudson to believe the two med had the victim tied up inside her home. Police say Knudson entered the victim’s home and was arrested by Ellensburg police, who found Oxycodon pills during a search of Knudson.
Knudson is currently being held in Yakima County Jail pending her sentencing hearing.