WENATCHEE - State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz is set to visit the Red Apple Fire near Wenatchee on Tuesday and will announce a closure of all DNR lands in eastern Washington.
Franz will be joined by state Forester and DNR Wildfire Deputy George Geissler, Chelan County Fire District 1 Chief Brian Brett and local homeowners impacted by the fire.
The Red Apple Fire started nearly a week ago and has burned more than 12,000 acres. As of Monday morning, the fire was listed at more than 80 percent contained.
“Due to the tireless work of firefighters and extensive air and ground resources deployed by DNR and partners, evacuations have been lifted and the fire is now over 80% contained,” DNR officials stated. “The Red Apple Fire is just one of nine major wildfires burning across the state as fire danger rises amid a historic drought.”
The state has seen a record-breaking number of fires and acres burned for this point in the year. The number of fire starts is about double the 10-year average.
With eastern Washington wildfire dangers listed as very high or extreme in some areas, Franz will outline plans on Tuesday in an effort to combat the fire danger.
Franz and local officials will be at Burch Mountain Road at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The area is a residential area impacted by evacuations from the Red Apple Fire.