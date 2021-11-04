Screen Shot 2021-11-04 at 12.17.39 PM.png

WENATCHEE - Give Methow has raised more than $650,000 for 38 nonprofits, a record breaking amount raised for the annual campaign hosted by the Community Foundation of North Central Washington.

Give Methow is an online fundraising campaign to support Methow Valley nonprofits throughout the month of October. Donations this year totaled $654,375, an all-time high.

“We started Give Methow in 2015 to build awareness of the nonprofit programs in the Methow Valley and provide a way for people to give in any size,” said Executive Director Beth Stipe. “Since then, over $1.7 million has been disbursed to charitable causes in the Methow Valley, thanks to the extraordinary generosity of those who care so deeply about the Methow.”

List of donations for nonprofits this year through Give Methow:

OrganizationTotal
Aero Methow Rescue Service25,151.09
American Legion Post 0143 Methow Valley3,346.14
C6 Forest to Farm8,451.09
Cascadia Music9,121.09
Classroom in Bloom20,891.09
Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance23,511.09
Fire Adapted Methow Valley5,696.09
Friends of the Twisp Pool21,401.09
Friends of the Winthrop Public Library32,306.21
Jamie's Place20,122.09
Little Star School24,476.09
Loup Loup Ski Education Foundation8,406.09
Methow Arts Alliance13,866.09
Methow At Home23,441.09
Methow Beaver Project10,616.09
Methow Conservancy43,495.09
Methow Housing Trust27,211.09
Methow Recycles20,136.09
Methow Trails22,241.09
Methow Valley Chamber Music Festival3,476.09
Methow Valley Citizens Council38,281.09
Methow Valley Community Center10,771.09
Methow Valley Education Foundation17,901.09
Methow Valley Interpretive Center11,101.09
Methow Valley Nordic Ski Education Foundation15,241.09
Methow Valley Riding Unlimited10,926.09
Methow Watershed Foundation5,941.09
Northwest Outward Bound School3,801.09
Public School Funding Alliance19,784.09
Room One38,406.09
Shafer Historical Museum8,486.09
The Confluence: Art in Twisp16,251.09
The Cove Food Bank37,486.09
The Merc Playhouse12,291.09
TwispWorks Foundation16,921.09
Washington State Grange Foundation6,571.09
Winthrop Kiwanis Foundation7,601.09
Winthrop Rink9,251.09