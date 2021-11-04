WENATCHEE - Give Methow has raised more than $650,000 for 38 nonprofits, a record breaking amount raised for the annual campaign hosted by the Community Foundation of North Central Washington.
Give Methow is an online fundraising campaign to support Methow Valley nonprofits throughout the month of October. Donations this year totaled $654,375, an all-time high.
“We started Give Methow in 2015 to build awareness of the nonprofit programs in the Methow Valley and provide a way for people to give in any size,” said Executive Director Beth Stipe. “Since then, over $1.7 million has been disbursed to charitable causes in the Methow Valley, thanks to the extraordinary generosity of those who care so deeply about the Methow.”
List of donations for nonprofits this year through Give Methow:
|Organization
|Total
|Aero Methow Rescue Service
|25,151.09
|American Legion Post 0143 Methow Valley
|3,346.14
|C6 Forest to Farm
|8,451.09
|Cascadia Music
|9,121.09
|Classroom in Bloom
|20,891.09
|Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance
|23,511.09
|Fire Adapted Methow Valley
|5,696.09
|Friends of the Twisp Pool
|21,401.09
|Friends of the Winthrop Public Library
|32,306.21
|Jamie's Place
|20,122.09
|Little Star School
|24,476.09
|Loup Loup Ski Education Foundation
|8,406.09
|Methow Arts Alliance
|13,866.09
|Methow At Home
|23,441.09
|Methow Beaver Project
|10,616.09
|Methow Conservancy
|43,495.09
|Methow Housing Trust
|27,211.09
|Methow Recycles
|20,136.09
|Methow Trails
|22,241.09
|Methow Valley Chamber Music Festival
|3,476.09
|Methow Valley Citizens Council
|38,281.09
|Methow Valley Community Center
|10,771.09
|Methow Valley Education Foundation
|17,901.09
|Methow Valley Interpretive Center
|11,101.09
|Methow Valley Nordic Ski Education Foundation
|15,241.09
|Methow Valley Riding Unlimited
|10,926.09
|Methow Watershed Foundation
|5,941.09
|Northwest Outward Bound School
|3,801.09
|Public School Funding Alliance
|19,784.09
|Room One
|38,406.09
|Shafer Historical Museum
|8,486.09
|The Confluence: Art in Twisp
|16,251.09
|The Cove Food Bank
|37,486.09
|The Merc Playhouse
|12,291.09
|TwispWorks Foundation
|16,921.09
|Washington State Grange Foundation
|6,571.09
|Winthrop Kiwanis Foundation
|7,601.09
|Winthrop Rink
|9,251.09