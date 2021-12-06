OLYMPIA - 12th District state Sen. Brad Hawkins has proposed a bill to incentivize school district consolidation, citing high costs per student among small school districts.
Hawkins (R-Wenatchee), the ranking Republican on the Senate’s Early Learning and K-12 Education Committee and a former school board president, says the bill will give school district’s an opportunity for more efficient use of state and local tax dollars.
The average cost during the 2019-20 school year in state and local dollars was $13,879 per student. But Hawkins says small school district’s in the area have spent much more per student, including Orondo ($22,125), Mansfield ($26,342), and Palisades (28,745).
“I’ve been encouraging my legislative colleagues to think differently about how we deliver educational services,” Hawkins said. “If we were to reimagine school districts today based on what we spend on education, we wouldn’t draw up 295 different school districts in our state, especially when many of the small school districts are spending much more than the state average per student. It doesn’t make sense for the taxpayers.”
Hawkins added smaller school districts tend to spend more per student due in part to their higher central administration, building administration and facility maintenance costs. Hawkins believes it would be more efficient for taxpayers if some smaller districts partnered with neighboring districts, spreading central administration and maintenance costs across more students.
Hawkins’ bill would provide, if they consolidated, the new districts with a 10-year boost in their School Construction Assistance Program formula, a state capital budget program that awards matching funds to school districts in communities that approve construction bonds for school renovations.
“Legislators are in the ‘carrots-and-sticks’ business, and I’ve always preferred the carrots,” Hawkins stated. “We can’t expect things to change unless we come up with creative options. I think a ‘voluntary, incentives-based’ consolidation bill might avoid the controversy of past proposals and prompt some healthy and candid conversations.”
The bill has been profiled for the 2022 legislative session, which begins Jan. 10.