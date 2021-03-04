EAST WENATCHEE - The Chelan-Douglas Health District on Thursday confirmed another four COVID-19 deaths in Chelan County and two more deaths in Douglas County.
The Chelan County deaths were all women — one in her 40s, one in her 80s, one in her 90s and one in her 100s. In Douglas County, the virus deaths included a man in his 50s and a woman in her 90s. The health district does not report on underlying health conditions.
Chelan County is up to 46 confirmed COVID-19 deaths. Douglas County is at 19 virus deaths.
Across other north central Washington counties, Grant County is at 115 COVID-19 deaths and Okanogan County is at 34.