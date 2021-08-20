WENATCHEE - The Chelan-Douglas Health District says COVID-19 occupancy at Central Washington Hospital has reached an all-time high.
Currently, 34 people are hospitalized at Central Washington Hospital due to COVID-19. The health district says 32 of those individuals are not fully vaccinated. Fourteen patients are in critical condition and five are in the intensive care unit.
“Our healthcare system is overwhelmed and can no longer assure access to all needed care,” health district officials stated. All non-emergent surgeries requiring an inpatient hospital bed have been delayed.
“Public health officials and local healthcare leaders are begging Chelan and Douglas County residents to help slow community spread of COVID-19 and its variants,” health district officials added.
The health district is urging people to wear masks when indoors, avoid large gatherings and events and to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has tragically affected our communities in various ways,” officials stated. “Please, support our COVID-19 responders as they take care of our community by following public health recommendations. Help us help you and your loved ones.”