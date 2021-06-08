BRIDGEPORT - The Chelan-Douglas Health District is offering COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday in Bridgeport.
The vaccine clinic is from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Fireman’s Park at 10th Street and Columbia Avenue.
The health district will be administering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to anyone age 18 and up. Pre-registration is not required and walk-ins are welcome.
“The incident management team at CDHD is working diligently to offer access to the COVID-19 vaccine to communities in the outlying parts of Chelan and Douglas counties,” health district officials stated.
The health district is planning future vaccine clinic in both Chelan and Douglas counties.