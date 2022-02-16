EAST WENATCHEE - The Chelan-Douglas Health District is now allowing asymptotic individuals and those without an appointment to get tested for COVID-19 at the Town Toyota Center.
The health district had limited testing to appointment only for symptomatic individuals due to a lack of testing supplies.
“Due to a decrease in the number of tests conducted in the past few weeks and an increase in testing supplies and at-home COVID-19 test kids, CDHD is able to offer and support the change in operations,” health district officials stated.
The Town Toyota Center testing site will continue to operate Monday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Pre-registration is no longer required and anyone who believes they were exposed to COVID-19 can get tested.