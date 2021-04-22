CASHMERE - The Chelan-Douglas Health District is offering a second COVID-19 vaccination event next week in Cashmere.
The drive-thru style clinic is from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday at the Cashmere Expo Center, located at 5700 Wescott Dr.
The health district will offer up to 320 first doses of the Moderna vaccine to individuals age 18 and up. Only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for 16 and 17 year olds.
To schedule an appointment for the Cashmere clinic, visit https://prepmod.doh.wa.gov/. Registration opens Friday and closes Sunday night.
“CDHD is prioritizing vaccines to local Chelan and Douglas county residents and encourages rural community members to register for the COVID-19 vaccine,” health district officials stated.
More vaccination clinics are planned for future dates in outlying parts of both counties.