OKANOGAN - Okanogan County Public Health is reporting a COVID-19 outbreak linked to the Omak Stampede held Aug. 12-15.
“As of (Wednesday), we are aware of over two dozen lab confirmed COVID-19 cases in people who attended the event,” said Lauri Jones, community health director for Okanogan County.
Cases have been identified in residents of Okanogan County, the Colville Reservation and Skagit County.
County health officials are working with Colville Confederated Tribes Health and Human Services and other county health partners in identifying cases in individuals who attended the stampede.
Health officials are asking anyone who attended the four-day event, or who has been in close contact with someone who attended, to watch closely for COVID-19 symptoms and get tested for the virus if any symptoms are present.