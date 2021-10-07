When disaster strikes, communities come together to save what they can and help those in need. Before jumping to volunteer, research to verify an opportunity is legitimate and will actually help people. Review tips to guide you in volunteering after a disaster:
When donating financially, cash is best
In-kind donations of clothing and supplies are always needed. Contact the organization in advance to see what items would be most helpful.
Work with a trusted organization to volunteer at a disaster site.
Groups like FEMA can train you on safety and other necessary skills to complete any given tasks.
Go over your commitment with the organization. Some volunteer efforts may continue for months after the disaster.