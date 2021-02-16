STEVENS PASS - The Washington State Department of Transportation has shut down US Highway 2 over Stevens Pass through at least Wednesday morning.
WSDOT crews will re-evaluation conditions at 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Highway 2 was shut down about noon Tuesday due to heavy snowfall and spun-out vehicles.
WSDOT says crews “can no longer keep up with the amount of snow falling” and conditions are worsening. The pass is seeing four-plus inches of snow per hour.
Highway 2 is closed westbound at Leavenworth and eastbound near Skykomish.
Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass is tentatively schedule to reopen around 3 p.m. as WSDOT continues avalanche control work.