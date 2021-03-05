WENATCHEE - State Trooper John Bryant, donning his full uniform, took part in the Polar Plunge to help support the Washington Special Olympics.
Bryant was at the Ryan S. Thompson Memorial Park just outside of Ellensburg this week to take a quick dip into the park pond to raise money for the Special Olympics and as a tribute to fallen deputy Ryan Thompson, who was shot and killed while on duty on March, 19, 2019 in Kittitas.
The Polar Plunge event was technically over but Bryant said he still wanted to take a chance to support the Special Olympics.
The annual Wenatchee Polar Plunge at Walla Walla Point Park is one of the top fundraisers for the Washington Special Olympics.